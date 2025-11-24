Fertility in the past year

The general fertility rate among Black females ages 15 to 44 was 5.8% in 2023, meaning that 5.8% of females in this age group had a birth in the previous 12 months.

The vast majority (96%) of the Black population as of 2023 either speaks only English (88%) or speaks another language at home and say they speak English very well (8%). Besides English, other languages spoken at home by the U.S. Black population include Spanish (4%), French or Haitian Creole (3%),* Niger-Congo languages (1%), and Amharic and other Ethiopian languages (1%). (Language use is among ages 5 and older.)

* “French or Haitian Creole” combines those whose language was recorded by the American Community Survey as either “French” or “French or Haitian Creole.

More than half of the U.S. Black population (56%) lives in the South as of 2023. Another 17% each live in the Midwest and Northeast, and 10% live in the West.

Texas is home to the largest Black population of any state, at about 4.3 million. Florida comes in a close second with 4.0 million, and Georgia comes in third with 3.7 million.

The New York City metropolitan area has the greatest number of Black residents (3.8 million). The second-largest Black metro area population is Atlanta with 2.3 million. The Washington, D.C., metro area is third-largest with 1.8 million Black residents.

Median household income in 2023 for households headed by a Black person was $54,000, meaning half of Black households earned more than that and half earned less than that. Over a third of Black households (37%) earned $75,000 or more, including 25% that made $100,000 or more.

About four-in-ten Black people in the U.S. (39%) live in households that are headed by married couples as of 2023. Three-in-ten Black people live in households whose household head is female, and 5% live in male-headed households. Fewer than two-in-ten (17%) are part of nonfamily households.*

* Nonfamily households include households where the householder lives alone or shares their home with only nonrelatives.

About a quarter (27%) of all Black U.S. adults ages 25 and older have a bachelor’s degree or more education: 16% earned a bachelor’s degree and 11% earned an advanced degree. As of 2023, about another third (32%) have completed some college without obtaining a bachelor’s degree, and 30% have, at most, graduated from high school (or earned an equivalent such as a GED certificate).

