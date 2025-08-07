This morning I was reading stuff and things, waking up my mind and reflecting on where I am. Yesterday I listened, finally, to a conversation between Cornel West and Glenn Loury in which West praised, preached and pandered to Loury in a very particular way. It was a black way and it unnerved me. This morning’s thing was a demand curve, that economic axiom that says demand is high when price is low and vice versa. Suddenly I thought about a map of California. Huh? What?

How do you know what this is?

Ontology

This is not California, but if you are from New England, you certainly know what it is. In fact I lived in this state for a couple years and I can point out Nantucket, the Cape, Martha’s Vineyard, Amherst and of course Boston. What percentage of Americans could do as well? What percentage of Europeans?

My point is that you just know. This crazy shape means something, and when you have been on different parts of it, and know that you’ve been there, it becomes more and more recognizable. This is actually a pretty poor drawing, and yet you get the picture. If you grew up in this place its outline is something you were taught to recognize as part of your upbringing. Same as the words to the National Anthem. Some people even learned the notes to the music and played it on an instrument. Most of us just kind of know it when we see it.

Ontology of Race

Race works the same way. You are taught what it means. You recognize the general shape and the strange twists and turns it takes. After a while it could become like a language. Race is like an alphabet. And as you learn it you recognize that big ‘A’ does not look like small ‘a’. And you can pronounce that ‘a’ in different ways depending on the context. You can recognize the same letter in different languages even in words you cannot pronounce properly and whose meaning vous ne comprenez pas complètement.

So it was with that sense of dissonant distance that I recognize the outline of the state of Massachusetts, where I used to live in 1992 and where today I need help to spell the word correctly. It was with that sense of dissonant distance that I recognized the rhythms of Cornel West’s language and the questions and answers in the context of that black intellectual discussion between men at least a decade my senior. It kind of felt like watching Jurassic Park all over again - nowhere near as fascinating as it used to be, yet easily recognizable in its ontology.

Implications

When I looked at that demand curve, I knew as I think multidimensionally that a 2D mapping is insufficient. Sometimes things that are high priced are even in more demand than low-priced items. Then there is price elasticity itself, which is dynamic over time and in context of the affluence of the audience. Then of course there is actual quality vs perceived quality. I think a lot about this when I think about my watch collection, especially when I decided this year that Rolex is not so much a luxury watch as it is a premium watch. My willingness to pay for it has dropped considerably. I can get what it gives for less, it’s no longer so precious to me. I’ve discounted its symbolic meaning.

Similarly with race, I have always been quick to map the dimensions of class. I always wanted, since I was 13 years old to be more associated with my social class than with my race. I think if I had never met any of the classy black kids at my private prep high school, then it would have taken a much longer time for me to dissociate blackness with dysfunctional poverty and Southern yokel folk culture. Fortunately, there were five socially prominent black families on my block, The Martins, the Ivories, the Burtons, the Robinsons and the Myerses. By the way, here’s Bert Myers one of my big brothers from the old neighborhood.

Bert started to teach me how to box, but I wasn’t interested. Still, I whooped his cousin Demetrius. Courage was a big part of what it meant to be black in the 1960s growing up. So of course there were matters of virtue to consider as well as class. Soon religion came to play a role and of course as I began to travel, where one came from in the country further diluted, mutated and reshaped my construction of and deconstruction of race. Of course there is politics, personality, social capital, culture, looks and language and the very meta way in which any of us deals with race itself which changes the nuance of its shape in our minds.

The thing that matters most to me now however is an historical perspective informed by anthropology and one’s philosophical approach to all that. It seems to me that even across all those dimensions of mapping the meaning of race it is only the philosophical look at anthropology that gives on the vertical perspective that makes everything else look like flattened two dimensional colors and shapes. I’m zoomed out. I’m looking at the outline of the state of race from space. Every once in a while I’ll zoom back in here. Stay tuned.