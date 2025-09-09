Human Race Man

JosephSpoonerMD
2d

There is more than enough information available to any individual in this country to make a reasonable decision as to where he or she chooses to work, live, raise a family, retire and be laid to rest. There are wonderful places to live in “The South” yet that’s where slavery existed. It’s how the people choose to live in their time among us that makes the difference.

Richard Bicker
3d

You'd have to come up with some kind of composite index that would produce ratings for members of different races/ethnicities in any given country. For example, what would be the likelihood for someone of a given race earning the average/mean income for their co-racialists in a given country to experience crime, discrimination, poor schools/housing/job opportunities, etc.? So for each major racial group, one would be able to determine one's prospects, as a member of that group, in any given country. Seems like each country could come up with a set of ratings for its major (say top 5) races/ethnicities which should give a pretty good idea of the place as a whole.

