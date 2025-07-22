Q: What did/do black people think about The Cosby Show?

A: The Cosby Show was the first television show that portrayed anything close to the way I actually grew up. There was nothing about it that was particularly annoying in this portrayal which I considered quite a breakthrough.

When I think about it, going back to the 70s and the Blaxploitation era in film, a good majority of my contemporaries were very well entertained. We children were prohibited from watching such dreck by our parents. While my father relented slightly by allowing us to listen to the soundtrack album of Superfly by Curtis Mayfield, we could never watch the movie.

A few years later, TV shows like Sanford & Son, Good Times came around, there were also movies like Claudine, Sparkle, Mahogany, Lady Sings the Blues, etc. It's interesting in retrospect to remark that both of my parents were social workers, so they were particularly attuned to the portrayal of intact families. Good Times passed muster, but it was the exception rather than the rule.

My childhood friend's father was a staff writer for Good Times and What's Happening. If I remember correctly, he was also on the writing staff for a film called Cornbread, Earl and Me. As youngsters we attended private schools and lived in LA's upscale black society. We knew and understood very well that Hollywood did not pay black writers to write anything that approached their own reality. In short, it established the trend that continues to this day, Hollywood's idea about black reality is far more well-portrayed than actual black reality, especially when it comes to non-dysfunctional families. How about I put it this way? You can't get paid in Hollywood unless you create black characters that ordinary people can look down on. The Cosby Show destroyed that, and the fact that it made huge amounts of money blew everyone's mind.

People like to pretend that the Cosby Show did not approach reality. Well, I'm sure that for many black Americans it didn't. Nor does the NBA or the NFL. So why not show the best? Nobody would pay to watch dysfunctional clown football on television, why should they pay to dysfunctional clown black families? Well, that was the industry, and lots of people profited by that formula.

Cosby himself was the reason. Plenty of folks knew that he had no patience for the vulgarity that became the mainstream of black standup comedy. His rows with Eddie Murphy are legendary, at least Eddie had talent. When I think about it, one could probably expect the same attitude from the parents of the Jacksons. Cosby was consistent in his criticism of much of rap as well, with good reason. Quite frankly, this kind of back and forth is probably not new, and I have no doubts that much of Will Smith's current success is due to the fact that he, like Cosby and Denzel Washington before him, refused to play roles that were beneath him and dishonest about the kind of person he is. (Don't ask me about Urkel, I never watched) But I did have friends who literally hung out with Mr. Cooper.

So as I think about it, there are a goodly number of black entertainers in the industry who have been able to maintain decorum and high standards. Holly Robinson Peete whose father Matt Robinson was Gordon on Sesame Street, for example. Matt Robinson was a writer for The Cosby Show. See? There have always been black Americans with class. Not everybody knows how to deal with that.

Dateline July 2025

I just read the news that Malcolm Jamal Warner drowned this week. Sad news. For some reason I had the notion that he was on another show after Cosby in which he wore dreads. I misremembered Frank’s Place, but looking at YouTube I don’t remember anything about that show. Still, I always found Warner to be remarkably unremarkable, a believable everyman even as a dorky kid - the kind of kid you’d want to meet on Sesame Street. Anyway, here’s a parade of black actors I remember, my favorites of which were Diahanne Carroll and Roscoe Lee Browne.