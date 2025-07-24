A note to Human Race Man readers

This is the transcript of an interview given to me 20 years ago by a gentleman by the name of Dell Gines. This cool dude here. I have probably mentioned that I used to be a ‘black conservative’. At the time, I was known to the blogging world as Cobb. This would give you some insight about what that was all about. I am kind of shocked to see that much of this holds together today. It gives me a warm toasty feeling.

Dell's Site has disappeared from view. So I have recovered this from the Internet Archive, especially for the benefit of new Cobb readers who may be directed here from my appearance on Warren Olney's show of 4/10/08.

First. Tell us a little about yourself?

I grew up in Southern California and have very vivid memories of the late 60s. We spoke Swahili at home and celebrated Kwanzaa at the very beginning of the movement. Pops was a scholarly nationalist. I was the oldest of five kids and we grew up in a neighborhood overrun with kids. I attended catholic school and was a 'brainiac'. I did the scholar-athlete thing in highschool but all I really cared about was computers, soccer and diving. Still, I tended to be philosophical even then. I wondered why everybody else's folks weren't serious about the Movement. I worked four years out of highschool then worked my way through a computer science undergrad at the state U. I got involved heavily in campus and national student politics through NSBE which really changed my life. I went overboard with Thomas Sowell even though I had worked with the Rainbow Coalition. I did the Joe College stuff big time making up for lost time. I wound up at Xerox Systems Group and became an evangelist of sorts for their technology. It all made pefect sense to me. After Xerox fumbled, I decided to work as a field consultant. It was all about building systems where the customers were. I haven't changed much on that score. I was king of the Buppies during the 80s - pretty much all the way through. BMW, Nordstrom's wardrobe, American Express card.. the whole deal.

I moved to NYC in 1991 after the death of my brother and watched the LA Riots from Brooklyn. I pretty much abandoned the Buppie scene in '90 and started indulging my artistic sensibilities. Read a lot of the Critical Theorists, and Blues Aesthetic. Wrote a lot of performance poetry and got online to do community work. Also my discovery of what was going on in Namibia, Oliver North's crap and the invasion of Grenada put my patriotism on ice. So I was doing the whole Chomsky bit for a while. I settled in around Cornel West in an attempt to be what he was trying to be when he cut his extra wack hiphop album.

Marriage and kids pulled me out of the radical mode and in 1994 for the first time I got serious about making money. Finally, it wasn't about me. I was 33 at the time and realized how simple life could be. I'd say that fact and reading Gwaltney really changed my perspective about blackfolks.

I moved back to California in 1997 and soon did the whole Silicon Valley thing. All these years, since 92, 93 I had been on the internet. At Xerox, before that, I ran the internal Blacknetwork. It was all a part of my writing life which started back in 1982. It was the performance poetry that gave me the courage to say what I really believed in front of people, so I've always been fearless online.

What gave you the idea to start the Conservative Brotherhood?

It was a long time coming really. I mean for a decade I've been looking for a community of blackfolks who did some serious intelligent writing about the issues of the day. It wasn't until the invention of blogs that folks who have been there all along had the ability to control their online environment enough to get out the cogent thinking that had been going on.

From my perspective, the Conservative Brotherhood needed to be because what conservative blacks were and are saying is more important for the nation to hear than the standard liberal and progressive lines. I believe that we are the only ones creating new opportunity for blackfolks - we're felling trees in a new direction, everybody else is on safe, plowed under ground. So I borrowed a relatively tried and true idea, a blog league (I had already joined the Bear Flag League) and said let's do it.

I had already tried and failed to create a grass roots web community. I bought the domain oldschoolrepublicans.net and built it, but nobody came. I had been hanging out on Yahoo and various other public forums but I wasn't particularly impressed. In fact I went to Project 21 as well, and I just didn't see that they had the bandwidth to handle all the issues in a form appropriate for my interests. In the end it had to be bloggers.

Who are the members, and how were they selected?

I sent out emails to the right of center bloggers I respected the most. Every one of them was an independent thinker, a proven blogger, a good writer and beholden to no one. It was very easy to see who these folks were. Everybody accepted, and we were off.

Where do you see the Conservative Brotherhood going down the line?

I have committed to help build a portal site which will RSS all of TCB posts and then attaching a commenting community to that. It should work pretty much like Daily KOS in structure. As the members do their own thing, the notariety should grow - I certainly plug it when I'm invited to speak. We registered with NZ Bear as a blog community. We'll probably have another round of inductions this year. We lost Michael King to big media and he'll be missed, but time marches on. I think the outlook is bright.

We'll probably collaborate to get a little more specific on policy positions and common shared values and their implications. But we have done well in being a diverse group of right opinions without any kind of orthodoxy or litmus tests that cause unnecessary friction. That's important because we said from the first that there are plenty of different kinds of right of center African Americans. We are actually a pretty broad coalition.

What does being a 'black' conservative mean to you?

It means headaches. Being a black conservative is painting a target on your head - it's unconventional and something of a radical move. People simply don't believe that blackfolks are in their right mind to be conservative. As soon as you start representing that way you enter a new realm and it's very easy to get in trouble - not because of what you're saying, but because you are saying it at all. There are very few conservative ideas that blackfolks haven't heard or acknowledged, it's just that American notions of what a black man or woman can get up and say in public is very limited, and this is a direct consequence of racial stereotypes against us. But again, the problem is mainly one of deportment. Can you stand up saying out loud what you really believe without making a fool of yourself?

So that's the first hurdle, and believe me it's a big one. Then you have to navigate and situate yourself within the broad American Right. Because it's foreign territory for people who don't live it, you instantly get associated with people and ideas you don't even know. Like suddenly I'm an apologist for Tom DeLay and I'm supposed to account for him? For someone like me who is a relatively recent convert to the Republican Party, you have to deal with your own stereotypes of the Right and with the Left's stereotypes of the right. Basically, people who don't want to work through all that just throw up their hands and call you a traitor to the race, which is the biggest spitwad they can hurl.

After you get through all that, you now have to reconcile yourself to your position and ask exactly what is it that you bring to the table.

What does this new world need or want from you? Sometimes it's just your black face, and that's a letdown. The GOP wants votes and money, the ideologues and thinktankers want insights and rhetorical support. The local activists want feet on the street and bodies volunteering. Everybody wants something.

It's a tricky road to navigate, especially if you're being thoughtful about it. Maybe I'm overthinking it, but that's my way. I want to leave no implication unconsidered. So I pay attention to my impact as a black conservative and as a conservative black. It's not dual consciousness because I know my own path and where I'm heading, but I do consider what multiple political communities are thinking in relationship to my vector. In this regard I've been especially careful to recognize my own roots in Progressive politics even through bitter disagreement. It means nothing to me if the whole process isn't organic. If I didn't think that African Americans don't already have well-lived-in reasons to 'be' conservative, I wouldn't bother with the black label.

In the end I'm getting rid of 'black' with regard to the label of 'black Republican' because of that essential understanding. There is nothing about being black that precludes one from being a good Republican except fear to face all the challenges I've mentioned above. Once you deal with the existential hurdles it's over. You're no more a black Republican than you are black Bachelor of Science. Yeah there was a time when there were none, but get over it. I think it should only be a temporary label, and I think I had a tough time getting through it because I did much of my conversion in public in broad daylight as an advocate. I've got a hundred essays to prove it.

How did you come by your political views?

I would say that I have had two or three major epiphanies, but it has always been a practical evolution for me. I never read a book like 'Profiles in Courage' and said — ooh that's the political thing I aspire to. My politics are part of my civic duty, something I feel very strongly. I tend to be philosophical, and I want to know what politics does, and why is what politics do well not done as well by science or religion. I view politics as a way to acquire and act on knowledge. What's interesting about political ideology is they are generally shaped by what people are interested in ignoring and discounting, which is kind of the opposite of economics which is shaped by people's perception of their self-interest. Its tangential to faith which is shaped by people's perception of the unknowable.

What I refused to know prior to my conservative epiphany was the cost of dismissing the ambitions of the middle class. That is what Stalin did and what despots do all over the world. But it's also what bohemians and revolutionaries do - and a lot of Progressives come from that orientation. I know I did. When I decided that the interests of home and family and middle class mediocrity are essential to the fabric of a stable and prosperous nation the appeal of conservatism became immediately clear to me. I was back where I was as a college freshman reading Sowell for the first time and the middle class became a beautiful thing.

I think that if I would have gotten rich in Silicon Valley as I planned to, I'd still be a pretentious progressive, or libertarian.

Finally, do you honestly, all rhetoric aside, feel that the Republican Party would do black Americans right in terms of economic, social, and political development or would an aggressive third party be a better fit?

Black Americans who have every honest desire to get with the mainstream economy, society and politics are going to be indistinguishable by the party. Until you start putting race on the 1040 forms and the IRS starts giving tax cuts by race, were already automatically in the program. I think that people who would rather have the squishy soulful things than inclusion in the vast anonymous dont-care-if-youre-black mainstream are going to be left out. The Republican Party is not going to make any special considerations for the psychic burden of being black, and they shouldn't. That should be on blacks to do their own mental liberation. Part of being an American is about getting paid. So the the extent that the Republicans are good for doing some of that, then you owe it to yourself to get in line with everybody else.

I think that social development is the tough thing, and I recognize that black political traditions put a heavy burden on things that Republicans don't pay much attention. So there is a trade off. But I think it's a trade-off that upscale and independent minded African Americans can easily make - that is if they care about politics at all. I'm putting it at 25%. Black families that are in the Cosby Show / Different World demographic are right there. I mean Denzel Washington is Republican, so what's so hard to understand about where he's coming from?

An aggressive third party? That will be the Greens if they get a foothold, but I suppose I'd rather have them than what Germany has, Christian Democrats. But I don't think the prospects for a third party in the US are good at all. It really depends on how far Christian fundamentalists push the Republicans and how seriously the GOP takes them. There's a big difference between Bill Bennett and Pat Robertson, and if the Robertsons win, the Bennetts will bolt.

African Americans who want somebody to romance them politically have no chance. That's because there's almost nobody in the hiphop generation who has an intellectual understanding of what their own parents generation was all about in supporting the Brown decision and King's vision of integration. Our own kids are out of step politically, so how is some nonexistent third party going to do right by those of us who grew up on Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye? That's what's goin on.