Human Race Man

Human Race Man

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Dex Quire's avatar
Dex Quire
2d

Cobb, thanks for this. We always suspected TJ's heart was in the right place ... but much as I esteem Messieur Jefferson et al. they really did chicken out when it came to slavery. My Modern Library copy of Jefferson's writing has him hemming and hawing in the laziest way about Black Americans; he pulls out every bonehead stereotype - we know them by heart - and pretends to give the whole 'issue' a good ol' think thot - another phrase for bu!!$hit. How did all these brave tough guys take on the mightiest army in the world - the Brits - and then not turn that courage inward to align their ideals with their very own country? 'O let's kick the can down the road aways; let the next generation figure it out.' Thanks Tom, et al ...

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BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
2d

I'm 65 and you have just educated me about The Battle of Puebla.

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