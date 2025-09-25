Author’s Note: The original details of this question were about rap & gang culture, a sad representation of who black Americans are.

Q: Is African American culture in the U.S. keeping Black Americans from prospering as a whole?

A: The answer is deceptively simple and statistically proven but difficult to understand if you misattribute. Basically the most important variable is family. Not just you and your kids, but your parents and their parents, aunts, uncles, cousins. Families have trajectories, and they come from building and tending over generations. In America we have a great deal of social mobility both up and down. That means a lot of opportunities to fail and to succeed. Individuals need family and community and institutions to push them to making the proper choices and develop the proper habits for success, but family is the strongest by far. Family is who you are, everything is else is what you do.

If your family is broken, all you have is community and institutions. If your community is broken as well, then all you have are institutions. But families drive communities, and communities affect the institutions that serve them.

Now when you think of culture, ‘African American culture’, you’re actually talking about institutions. Specifically when you’re speaking of rap, it’s just the pop music industry. Record labels and producers marketing product to as many people who will buy it. There aren’t more than 2000 rap groups out there in the country. Those people aren’t controlling anything but their own product. They are selling to markets whatever it is that their industry thinks will sell. They’re not stupid, they are observing the communities they came from and the families they came from and selling music and lyrics that appeal to their situations, not the other way around. But you can’t sell today’s rap seduction hits to my wife, you sell them to what you think loosens up my daughters. You can’t sell that gangsta macho rap to me, you sell them to what you think my son’s revenge power fantasies are.

No self-respecting father would allow his daughter to take that nonsense seriously. No self-respecting mother would allow her son to behave so foolishly. But if you can’t distinguish the foolish nonsense from what it takes to start a reasonable relationship that fits into your family trajectory, then you’re in sad shape. If you only watched porn videos what would you think about what men and women do? It’s not just rap. There is every kind of degenerate ‘culture’ sold in our consumer society. Which is my point. Distinguish the culture from the product, and inevitably you will discover something. I call it the Prince Rule, because Prince famously said of commercial non-art, “Eventually you will get the audience you deserve.” Tupac’s audience killed him. Biggie Small’s audience killed him

Bottom line. People with strong families tend to be successful against all odds. They *are* culture because they maintain traditions in the family name over longer periods of time. People with weak families tend to be less successful in beating the odds. They *consume* cultural products and are more defined by their environment (communities, institutions).

So now listen for victimization stories of people who will tell you that they are ‘products of their environment’ or ‘victims of the system’ or oppressed by the ‘legacy of slavery’, that they live ‘in the streets’ or blame ‘inner city schools’. They are telling you point blank that they don’t have enough family to overcome.

Listen for success stories and you will hear how a cousin or uncle, mother or a grandfather ‘taught me a valuable lesson’, or ‘helped me up when I was down’, or ‘believed in me’ or ‘served as a role model or ‘inspired me to be better’. I’m not saying that you cannot get these benefits from communities or institutions, but you certainly do not get them from rap music. Degenerate rap music and all such cultural products (porn, drugs, emo, goth, metal) are not a cause, but an effect. They are cultural products sold to markets of desperation. People with strong families and strong values can shrug off their negative effects, for the most part. People without that will suffer.

Abstract of “African American Marriage Patterns” by Douglas J. Besharov and Andrew West (Hoover Institution Press, 2001)

This chapter examines the historical and contemporary trends in marriage rates among African Americans, highlighting a significant decline from the early 20th century to the present. Drawing on U.S. Census data, the authors document that African American households are the least likely among racial/ethnic groups to include married couples, with nonmarital birth rates three times higher than those for white children. They attribute this “black marriage crisis” to socioeconomic factors, including lower educational attainment and income levels among black men—key predictors of marriageability—exacerbated by urban economic shifts, welfare policies, and cultural changes. Despite these challenges, the analysis underscores marriage’s protective role in enhancing economic stability and family well-being for African American communities, advocating for policies that mitigate disincentives to marital formation, such as means-tested benefits that penalize two-parent households. Overall, the piece calls for renewed emphasis on strengthening family structures to address persistent racial disparities in poverty and child outcomes.

Five Types of African-American Marriages

William D. Allen & David H. Olson

This study developed a marital typology based on a non-random, national sample of 415 African-American marriages who took the ENRICH marital assessment inventory. Five types of African-American marriages were identified through cluster analysis of positive couple agreement (PCA) scores in ten relationship domains. Relationships between marital satisfaction, marital stability and the five marital types were then analyzed. The five types (from highest marital satisfaction to lowest) were labeled as Vitalized, Harmonious, Traditional, Conflicted, and Devitalized. The resulting typology was compared with a similar sample of about 7,000 marriages (who also took ENRICH), including distressed couples and those seeking marital enrichment. The study replicated the number and characteristics of marital types found in predominantly European-American marital samples, including the percentage of African-American marriages in each type.