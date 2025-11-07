Human Race Man

Human Race Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gern Blanston's avatar
Gern Blanston
6d

I don't trust Grok at all. Or any LLM. I just read a book called Empires of the Sea, & it confirms that the worst form of slavery was a galley slave in the 16th century.

Once chained to the oar, you were almost always unchained only at death.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael David Cobb Bowen
Richard Bicker's avatar
Richard Bicker
6d

Jibes with my understanding of the institution in the New World. Death sentence on Caribbean sugar plantations (and very few women brought in). Harsh but tolerable existence with at least the joys of family on American tobacco, cotton, and rice plantations. Good summary, nice grokking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael David Cobb Bowen
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael David Cobb Bowen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture