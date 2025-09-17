Q: What was the most important invention an African-American created?

A: This is one of those questions that is like “Who could win in a fight, Superman or Thor?” It’s almost too juvenile to answer. But when I was juvenile, I asked the same kinds of rude questions as if there was an answer worth belittling. I was quite satisfied with the following three answers.

Edward Everett Just

Charles Richard Drew

J. Ernest Wilkins

I particularly liked Wilkins because I could quickly shutup silly arguments when I basically said this was the dude who corrected Edward Teller’s math on the Manhattan Project. It’s funny when I bother to even look for such stuff, it’s so easy to find on the web.

Like just now when I looked back, remembering John Derbyshire catching a foot in the ass for making stupid remarks about blacks being too stupid…