Q: What was the most important invention an African-American created?
A: This is one of those questions that is like “Who could win in a fight, Superman or Thor?” It’s almost too juvenile to answer. But when I was juvenile, I asked the same kinds of rude questions as if there was an answer worth belittling. I was quite satisfied with the following three answers.
Edward Everett Just
Charles Richard Drew
J. Ernest Wilkins
I particularly liked Wilkins because I could quickly shutup silly arguments when I basically said this was the dude who corrected Edward Teller’s math on the Manhattan Project. It’s funny when I bother to even look for such stuff, it’s so easy to find on the web.
Like just now when I looked back, remembering John Derbyshire catching a foot in the ass for making stupid remarks about blacks being too stupid…
Baubles Bangles & Fields Medals (Bowen)
Black mathematicians: the kind of problems they wish didn't need solving (Farley)
Derbyshire’s Dilemma (Bowen)
Race and Conservatism (Derbyshire)
Human Race Man is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Another name for the list is Vivien Thomas, a cardiac surgery pioneer and the man who developed the Blalock-Thomas-Taussig shunt for blue babies.