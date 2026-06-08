Getting Off of the X

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.1Getting Off of the XA summary of thinking your way out of the racial box.Michael David Cobb BowenJun 08, 20261ShareTranscriptThe Future of Black America is diverse. More diverse that most people like to think. Details, summary and transcript here:Get Off The XDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksHuman Race Man PodcastThink your way out of the racial box.Think your way out of the racial box.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeMichael David Cobb BowenRecent EpisodesThe Token Inside The BubbleSep 23, 2025 • Michael David Cobb BowenDEI vs Affirmative ActionJan 31, 2025 • Michael David Cobb BowenLove, Hate & the Logarithmic ShadowJan 27, 2025 • Michael David Cobb Bowen