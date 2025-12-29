Dateline July 2003

These days, I spend a goodly amount of time over at the negroplex at Ladera Center. In case you don’t know, the knighted and beloved Magic Johnson owns this medium sized shopping center, complete with it’s TGIFriday’s, Starbucks and Fatburger. Ladera Heights is, without question, one of the nation’s ritziest black neighborhoods, and although a good number of the houses still sell below a million dollars, it ain’t much below.

As an aside, the Friday’s at Marina Del Rey was so extraordinarily popular in the late 80s that... well it was a phenomenon nobody who attended will ever forget. Back in the days of Aunt Kizzy’s Back Porch, brothers and sisters from all over Los Angeles would stream down to the Marina for a happy hour that stretched all the way until 1 in the morning. I must update you all however, because Houston has a hotspot called Cabo (on Richmond) that really does put this new Ladera Friday’s to shame and is more like the old Marina Friday’s, plus a huge parking lot, plus a huge dance floor, plus an outdoor patio. The new Ladera Friday’s does generate lines and the catch action is stupendous, but I’m too old to be impressed with all that.

What I do enjoy very much is Friday’s association with Jack Daniels and the associations I can make with Jack and a bar full of black strangers who are always friendly, and sometimes attractive. I was there just Saturday and I had a fairly interesting (for a bar) discussion with a brother whose name I forget. I’ll call him Monroe, even though he was from Baton Rouge.

Monroe is a Que, but also a retired military officer. He was wearing his Omega Psi Phi hat proudly. This came to that and he wound up telling me about how he is seriously reaching out to young black men. He told me that at Westchester High School just around the way, most of the black kids there were girls, and there were no young black men who weren’t just athletes. He despaired that the rest were all running the streets and not in school; that their aspirations were stereotypical and impossible. He took his community activism very seriously. Monroe is a man on a mission, and I have no doubt that he will make a difference.

We talked about the difference between Los Angeles and the South, and I have come to an interesting insight that I’ve been thinking about all week. It used to always get on my nerves to hear blackfolks from the South complain about how brothers in LA were ‘fake’, etc. But Monroe’s other comment, (Monroe is a very positive brother) made an impression on me that helps me see something. He said, you all are blessed, you have so many different things to do out here. There are so many opportunities, that’s what makes me so upset about these knucklehead boys. They don’t take advantage.

Since I am an Alpha Phi Alpha, I don’t care about knucklehead boys, unless they happen to be family in which case I got something for they ass. But every Alpha is secretly a Que and every Que is secretly an Alpha. We care that the others are doing their job and secretly admire them for it. So I care about knuckleheaded boys in that I hope that Ques are rescuing them. Since Monroe is not satisfied, I’m not satisfied, but I expect him to actually do the work. Aside from the fact that I’ve paid my debt to society, I don’t have the patience. Although I would be very pleased to find knucklehead boys reading my blog, I honestly don’t expect it, nor do I expect to do much more than blog. Writing is my religion.

But the idea that finally materialized in my thick skull was that in Los Angeles, we are accustomed to people not being exactly what they seem to be. When you are from here, you sit down to dinner with the stranger and we let them ramble on about what they’re up do. If we hear something different the next time, we don’t have a hissy fit. We understand that people change; we expect it. We reserve greater imaginations for ourselves than brothers from the South precisely because we have more choices. We may not make the right choices, but we have them. That we do is what must make it so frustrating for everyone else. We don’t have to fight for space, and we are not getting beat down.

Clearly, most of African America is not from Los Angeles, but I think that if they were, they would know that it’s not everybody’s job to try to raise the race. Not everyone is well-suited to the task, nor does it only depend on everyone. Just as it’s a little bit foolish (or perhaps a lot) for knucklehead boys to think they are going to be big ballers when they should just be in school or in the military; it is likewise foolish for every black person to think he’s Monroe.

Once people get accustomed to that idea, perhaps we can get rid of Jesse Jackson. Don’t forget you heard it first in Los Angeles.

Dateline December 2025

It is only occasionally that I think about ‘being black’ in line with what a very likely majority of Americans associate with black American life. It’s no big deal. But one of those occasions was my recent reminiscing about my time in Houston, TX, which was about that particular time when I wrote the above essay. I particularly remember, of a number of things, that I was about to purchase a Ducati motorcycle to be my transportation for a long-time contract I had there. Which in turn reminded me of the film Fled with Larry Fishburne and that song Hot in Here by Nelly which was the move in that club called Cabo on Richmond in Houston.

Considering that my father was USMC but cared more about raising his own kids rather than other people’s kids, there’s a degree to which I followed suit. I didn’t want to be like Monroe, and I was somewhat resentful of actually having little brothers I had to slow down and take responsibility for. I have a good idea about the consequences of my abdication of those particularly patriarchal roles, main non, je ne regrette rien. I always have been and always will be more faithful to my family than to the race.

Also it was Dave Chappelle’s new show which stuck with me and took me back to the night I hung out with him in New York City, which is just another moment etched into my own memory and story. At that time, in 1991, I was pro-black in a particular way and it struck me in listening to his comedy routine how he mixed truth with fiction in order to make the jokes work. The core of it was to understand the extent to which so many Americans are ready to hear just-so stories and prop up conspiracy theories with them. I could sense it in his audience reaction to this phrase and that phrase.

What I remember and respect about Chappelle is that he has had every opportunity, and surely taken them, to meet the elite of the [black] entertainment universe, which absolutely drowning in real world class talent. It is a privilege I once chased basically in another, intellectual dimension. I have to say it was ultimately frustrating to have met some fractional subsection of the pinnacle of that dimension of black American achievement and have a kind of lukewarm afterglow. But in the end, I did what I wanted to do, off the beaten path where I was destined to hike. Uphill. In the snow. Barefoot. Interestingly, I never met the king of one of my hills, John ‘Corrupt’ Lee.

At any rate, Chappelle has stories to tell that resonate with his audience, but if and when you get back to the import of the deeper message, rather than the lightweight interpretations, I think he understands how much myth stands in for truth, but also how much evil operates below the glamour. He said it’s easier to speak the truth in Saudi Arabia than in America, and in his closer he flips off Israel. Which is rather predictable for anyone who wears a camo jacket with Kaepernick’s name on the back and is in fact Muslim. I don’t begrudge his grudge, it’s just salt and pepper and not the hard boiled egg. In that regard Chappelle is just another studio gangster. Let him rap.

In the end, there are those who find it their sacred duty to address the casual in a casual way while signifying some world-historical symbolism. If you can’t be MLK, make sure you mention MLK. If you can’t be Charlie Kirk, make sure you mention Charlie Kirk. It’s one thing to make waves, it’s something else entirely to surf the ones you can paddle out to and catch. I can’t tell you with any confidence which messages will have the most lasting effect in today’s interwebz, but hopefully it’s not the meta-message, which of course includes everything I’ve written here. Sorta.

The bottom line is that Chappelle has his audience and he makes them laugh. I hope I can make mine think, or at least continue in the literary tradition of keeping essays and criticism alive. I’m putting things together across the decades. It’s not for knucklehead kids who need Black Daddy.

The Final Point

Since 2003 we have fallen fifty feet into the retrenchment of racial thinking here in these United States and nobody quite knows what that means yet or what the echoes of that Woke wave will be. What’s entirely and patently clear to me is that the black American race doesn’t belong to me and I’m never going to attempt to speak for it. Because of that, people who think racially will claim that I’ve abandoned a certain political ethos which is closer to the truth than what I’m saying. I disagree, but not in upper-case bold. Such disagreement doesn’t require volume and fire, it can be simply stated. Standing in the shoes of Jessie Jackson or Al Sharpton has never been my goal, nor has shaping up knuckleheads. I don’t reflect them and they don’t reflect me. But I do hope I make it easier for individuals to be recognized as such. It’s not so easy to be both Alpha Phi Alpha and a goddamned individual. Then again, it’s not so easy to be any kind of individual if your aim is to imagine differently.

Here’s to imagination. It cannot be taught, only encouraged and inspired.