Human Race Man

Human Race Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stosh Wychulus's avatar
Stosh Wychulus
19h

"Knuckleheads" is such a great term . For those of us of a certain age when Knucklehead in the '50's & '60's migrated from Paul Winchell to all the dummies walking about on their own power. It's a designation worth being reborn.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Hind's avatar
Mike Hind
6h

Love this writing. Always feels like I learned something from a parallel dimension to my own here. That's all I came to say.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael David Cobb Bowen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture