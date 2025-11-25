Human Race Man

Human Race Man

James M.
1d

I think we've lost a lot in our public discourse. We know longer really discuss character or virtue as we once did. If you want to raise your status, earn respect, or change the way that society sees you the first and best route toward these ends is to change what YOU'RE doing. This seems like such obvious and appropriate advice that it's hard to imagine anyone disagreeing with it, but millions of my fellow citizens will furiously deny it. Unfortunately, such people seem to be heavily overrepresented within the elite class.

How did we erase virtue for our public discourse without any comment?

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/the-pathetic-mindset-of-the-black

1 reply by Michael David Cobb Bowen
Karen H
1d

This is a thoughtful and provocative (in a wholly good way) piece. I agree that the two- part premise you identify is, indeed, false. The tragedy of woke ideology is that it takes both of those false premises as gospel truths.

From a practical standpoint, there is “power” in bullying and intimidation/violence, but it’s a hollow empowerment. On some level, the Black community has to come to grips with the lies of white leftists, which should be easy. Malcolm X saw through white liberalism decades ago.

Great piece!

