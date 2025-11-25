The biggest problem with being black in America is something people like to call ‘internalized White Supremacy’. That’s halfway correct. It is absolutely correct in that black Americans may take their racial identity in such a way that they feel defensive about it. It’s absolutely wrong in that the so-called cure for this is ‘equity’. The problem with this ‘solution’ is that it reinforces and enables racial roles. It proposes that there is something unique for each race to do.

The proper way to deal with the matter is to disable the racial.

So I understand when black people say that they cannot be racist because they don’t have power. But this is a self-deprecating argument. It says:

I don’t have power or agency because I’m black

Because I am black, I am blameless in all racial matters

Both of these assertions are false. Nevertheless, people believe them. If this is because of White Supremacy, then it is equally because of Black Inferiority.

In The Beginning

One should understand that racism in America was invented and repeated as an excuse for slavery. Slavery came first. Everyone understood that slavery was a gross affront to the principles of liberty. But people also understood that slavery and indenture were common in the world. It was, during the time of the Virginia House of Burgesses understood as the fate of the desperately impoverished. Instead of taking a Christian approach, they took a legalistic approach and this set up the divide in the colonies and states that would later threaten the whole of America.

Like every other stupid theory, ideas about race squirmed around logic and consistency, mutating into subtle shapes. As long as there are foolish people, foolish ideas will take root. All fools aren’t white. To this day people are trying to make excuses and discriminations for racial reasons, some with the nerve to call it anything other than racism. Similarly other fools are second-guessing correlation and calling it causation.

My generation did some good things and some foolish things when it was our turn to think about race and what to do about it. It was easier for me because I never inherited any shame about race. I was born and raised in a state with basically no history of slavery or lynching. Furthermore, I participated in the folly of Black Nationalism and Pan-Africanism as a youth. I came to understand their failings. Significantly, my career has been technical - I do objective work and I don’t work primarily for subjective judgement. That is why it has been relatively easy for me to separate the reality of my self-possession from that which is racially performative.

If you ask me for a quote, it is simple. I am not merely anti-racist, I am anti-race. I reject every form of racial identification started in America by the Virginia House of Burgesses or anywhere else around the world. I don’t recognize racial categories as having any legal standing. I absolutely reject White Supremacy. I absolutely reject Black Inferiority. I certainly understand that humans can be superior and inferior, but race has nothing to do with it. If you want to have an argument about genetics, I’m not interested. I’m interested in equality before the law. There will be no genetic exceptions, so shut your hole.

As for poor Hubbell and her play my statement goes a little like this:

There is no power in the use of race without an inherent assumption of racial essentialism. There is no intellectual excusing for the ‘ways of my people’ which allow some special exceptions for me but not for thee. The tragedy of our cultural commons is that we have poisoned the Humanities with social constructions of race that are value-laden and thus we have granted privileges and immunities by color. The more we fuss about such things, the more we grant these emotional pleas standing. It all sounds very subjective, but we do indeed have a colorblind legal standing in principle. This is the principle that must be defended without exception. So regardless of whether or not Hubbell’s work is well done, heartfelt, researched or well-received, the principle of colorblind non-discrimination must be upheld.

There are two considerations at hand. The first is the artistic merit of the production. The second is whether or not the racial identity of the performer must be considered. It is on the latter consideration that this matter must be legally decided. If you question that, then I only have one word for you. Hamilton.

We rap these truths to be self-evident.

Cartoon Irony

I think Americans have lost their taste for live theater, and I can only count that as some form of cultural decline. I feel the same way, coincidently for live jazz and orchestral music. At the same time, our tastes have regressed to that of 12 year olds. So too many of us adults watch too many cartoons. It is sad but ironically true that films like Her and Ex Machina touched nerves and films like Avatar and Avengers Endgame made billions. Hubbell, being a simple actor might have done a voice acting job and be disguised away from her racial appearance for the purposes of a dumbed down portrayal for colorstruck fools without the mental sophistication required for such live performance. That’s the bubble that AI will afford them and they are not likely to recognize their own dainty ignorance.

That’s no excuse not to pursue what legal remedies can be achieved for Hubbell, whether or not Black Inferiority feels insulted.