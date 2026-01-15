If you know the name Billy Paul, you and millions of other most likely know he was the singer of the soul hit “Me and Mrs Jones”. His album, 360 Degrees of Billy Paul was one of the few albums that made it to the record player in my house when I was in middle school. It’s not that we were poor, just that my father hugely preferred 16mm film for our projector over 33 1/3 albums for our stereo. The effect was that I had a broad pallet of films to enjoy, but the few records we had got played over and over.

This morning I found myself humming some of the saddest lyrics I have ever known from his cut “I’m Just A Prisoner”.

My wife and my kids

I know they miss me

The baby is five years old

And she don’t even know who her daddy is.

Hearing it again for the first time in decades brings tears to the eyes as I’m sure they did at the beginning of my teenage years. It was a different world then, a world of amazement and violence, of disaster movies, impeached presidents and gasoline shortages. Of blaxploitation films and Patty Hearst. The questions surrounding the fate of the black man was often expressed in the guttural grunts and groans of James Brown and Issac Hayes. Sometimes it was comic as with songs like Jungle Boogie and the Bertha Butt Boogie. What was all that boogie about, especially in those days before George Clinton took it all to outer-space?

Well, of course it was about the Revolution and the Counterculture in which the black man was portrayed as just a prisoner in America. It was about a war in Vietnam that seemed to be the excuse for everything and anything. Right in the middle of all that were chants about freedom coming from some of the freest people on earth, Black Power Americans.

It wasn’t just Billy Paul I’m talking about, but some of this idea was explicitly crafted in words that were burned into my adolescent head written by no other than Gamble & Huff.

We're gonna move on up

Two by two

And this whole world

Is gonna be brand-new



Am I black enough for you?

Am I black enough for you?



Get in line

Start marching in time

You better make up your mind

We're gonna leave you behind

We're gonna move on up

Three by three

We gotta get rid of poverty

I got to stay black

Black enough for you

I got to stay black

Black enough for you



We're gonna move on up

Four by four

We ain't never gonna suffer no more

I got to stay black

Black enough for you

I got to stay black

Black enough for you

Get in line

Start marching on time

You better make up your mind

We're gonna leave you behind

There lies the genius. How could any black kid resist such a revolution? Blackness and a new world order, racial unity and militant marching all combined to an irresistible funky beat. Compare that to Stevie Wonder, or add it on top of Higher Ground and You Haven’t Done Nothin’. And don’t forget Curtis Mayfield’s soundtrack to Super Fly. All building upon Marvin Gaye’s miracle album. There was the wall of soul. It’s almost impossible to imagine a Soul Brother or Soul Sister without a raised fist. That was our collectivism.

Sometimes there was an express rejection, or a sly cut against America’s achievements. Nothing quite says so like Gil Scott-Heron’s Whitey on the Moon. Sometimes there was a transcendent vision like the O’Jays Love Train, also written by Gamble & Huff. Sometimes, as music often does, it’s just music for the sake of dance or music itself. But the music of revolution, of the presumptions against freedom and the gravity of the edge against mainstream America is present in lyrics like those in Am I Black Enough For You.

In retrospect, such things are obvious to me as an adult. It’s wasn’t always so clear as a younger person how much of that which wasn’t expressly subversive angled away from a healthy patriotism.

Everybody knew that Boris Badenov and Natasha, and any cartoon referencing mind-control or brainwashing was aimed against the Soviet Union. Even those mocking the idiocy of brain-dead square-jawed patriotism was easy enough to spot. But a lot of it was much more subtle.

Nevertheless, appeals to racial unity are strikingly clear to me now as I purposefully use the term ‘racialization’ and call out when people are inserting racial theories into their explanation of how the world operates. So while I don’t resent the emotions wrapped up in the philosophical transgressions of Billy Paul, I can no longer not see them.

To paraphrase Me & Mrs Jones: We all know that it’s wrong, and it’s not too strong to let it go now.

Get out of line

There’s plenty of time

Make up your own mind

Let your anger unwind.