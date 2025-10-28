Race writing for me is a duty. I don’t wake up looking forward to writing contrary things and to [be] doing my duty. The language stuff is joy. The race stuff for 25 years has been, apparently I’m capable of doing this and because my views are so contrarian, they’re not going to be that many others. I have to do this. That’s how I’ve always felt. — John McWhorter

John and Glenn reflect on their own roles as Black intellectuals writing about race and the responsibility that comes with it.

They discuss the tension between being a “race writer” and a scholar in other fields (e.g., linguistics for John).

The legacy of slavery, colonialism, and “otherness” shapes Black intellectual thought and identity.

They debate the balance between embracing racial identity and avoiding being trapped by it.

Glenn expresses hope for future generations of Black scholars who can pursue intellectual work without always centering race, while still acknowledging its importance.

Why Write Black?

I listened to The Glenn Show last week and it was one of the most deeply affecting of their shows I’ve ever heard. Not least of which because I’ve heard, salted and peppered throughout, some of the very terms I’ve been using, specifically about the secular sainthood of Charlie Kirk and George Floyd. It set me off to write the following about the existentials of black intellectuality in America:

Editor’s note. This is taken from a rant I recorded, driving on the freeway having paused the Glenn Show Podcast. Edits are minimal. Run on sentences are plentiful.

So one of the things that I think Loury and McWhorter miss is (and Loury is a little bit closer to it because he did math. He didn’t do black math. He did equations.) is the pure joy of being attracted to that. And part of my sense of self as a black American falls along the lines of duty and capability. I do so because I can. And I think I fought my way out of an identitarian box.

It wasn’t just me. It was my parents and seeing them thinking their way out of box that they were in, namely that of a black cultural nationalist, which would be different from a radical or militant black nationalist. And having come up from that and seeing that change made it clear to me that given the optimism that attends black youth who are said to be young, gifted and black, that I am free to pursue whatever I like intellectually. And I did geek out for the sake of geeking out. And for a long time I thought, I mean, in high school, as a young person, my strengths were in languages and I considered being a French major. But I can’t say that was not influenced by the fact that my family spent some time in West Africa. Not my immediate family, but my uncle and his kids who are my age.

There’s a quote I have from Baldwin that talks about an image which doesn’t exist in America, where he talks about forcing people to deal with you, not just their own idea of you. And what Glenn says about The Other is well-taken and well understood. But there is something to be transcended. There is something to be surpassed, there’s something to be overcome which is inherent in the assumption of this duty of “let my people go”. You know, everybody’s not capable of being Moses and everybody’s not going to be Moses. And if you wander in the wilderness for, I don’t know, was that 40 years or 40 days and 40 nights, you get to some place and it’s not always about the golden calf.

I say there are other things for black young people to do besides watching their parents be part of The Struggle, which is beyond the struggle, beyond the suffering, beyond the ghetto, beyond this idea that oppression continues on the one drop rule.

Because even within black communities, to overuse that term, light skin means something different than dark skin. Caribbean means something than other than ADOS. African in America means something different than African-American. And you would think that immediately, having been surrounded with enough different kinds of black people, there would arise a natural advantage that black people have of knowing black people intimately, preferably of all sorts of all classes of all capabilities, and of all different personalities. You would start to understand what you know about black people is something to know about human beings. It was easy, I think, for me as a kid just to say, hey, Bugs Bunny is black, all right? But then you come to later on say, oh, this is a classic trickster trope as written by Aesop. Okay, well, Aesop was not a descendant of American slaves. So there is something to transcend. There is something to know that you can know within “the black experience” that makes you different from other black people. You become a black individual, and you do that in the context of America.

Hopefully if you get to live in another country, you get to see as well. I’m just saying that, yeah, there is meat on the bones of blood & blackness, but some of its ribeye, some of its hamburger, some of it is hog maws. You know, there’s all different kinds of meat on them bones. And you don’t control the whole butcher shop. You take your own personal experience and your actual struggle to become an individual, not, say a world citizen, but something transcendent. I mean, there’s something transcendent about the black individual that the Negro did not have, even though there were some Negroes who were extraordinary and had that thing. But if we’re to be led forward or liberated from something, then somebody knows what that is. And hopefully they’ve tried it on themselves and found that it worked. And those are the people that we want to celebrate, not the people who just said, well, my mama said this, like that’s the golden rule.

So that sounds like it’s all over the place, and it probably is. And that’s the advantage that Loury and McWhorter have of having instructed undergraduates in a structured way. Me, I’m kind of unscripted, but I hope you get what I’m saying. But yes, I do share a sense of duty, out of capability, but it’s not to rescue blackness. It’s just to put a spin on it. It’s like being a film critic. It’s not to rescue film. It’s to say, well, here’s a good film, here’s a bad film, here’s why. But we can’t have this monolithic, HNIC kind of combat sport where somebody is trying to, you know, define the black experience and speak for the black community, because it just doesn’t work.

It can’t work. It can only work among slaves, can only work in a 1984 totalitarian scenario. And then, yeah, you gotta have unity because there’s only sanity in that unity. But there’s sanity outside of racial unity in America today. And some people are rejecting that sanity because it’s not, you know, de rigueur. So it’s very difficult, I would add, and just put a period at everything that I said.

It’s very difficult from my nerd cave to be able to talk coherently about society in America, which I want to do. You know, if I thought my whole life was going to be spent talking to computers, then I wouldn’t have done computers the way I did. And thank goodness. But then again, there’s a two edged sword about the creation of what we now have in social media. It’s actually very simplistic. What social media is just the engineering behind it, having done it for the first time ever.

You know, Mergenthaler was a genius, probably way more than those people who run the New York Times. And at some point in the future, social media will be smarter and it’ll be easier to engineer something that’s more sophisticated, more capable and less atomizing than what social media is. [Social media] is everyone’s atomizing and gatekeeping. Because most of us are followers and not influencers or content creators. Most of us live in the comment section. The outside outskirts of the mainstream or the important questions with the important context that journalism seems not to be able to give us as well as they could. So it is hard to speak out about race, about black culture, about society in general when you have that insulating thing.

And the way I describe it is like I’m, I’m more of a things-person than a people person. All right, I expect people to freak out, I expect people to be broken. But a ballpoint pen that runs out of ink makes me angry. I throw it against the wall, it’s trash. It’s nothing to me. I have to get one that works. Same thing with a bad program, a buggy program. I have no tolerance, no patience. But to talk about human beings, you have to have some tolerance. You have to have some patience. Then you have to understand all the things a human being can be. They’re not simple like computers are simple or how computers used to be simple back in the 64 megabytes of RAM, but now, you know, even software engineering is a beast when you have a staff of, you know, a hundred programmers. That’s, that’s a very complex thing to manage to be a part of.

I imagine. And I’m only imagining because I had that stuff on a smaller scale. So what I’m saying is there’s a part of my foray into writing, you know, without an MFA, right. And that’s something that’s happened because of blogging and because of online media spaces that I was a pioneering member of those when they first get started. Including The Well, Slate Fray, Cafe Utne, the comment section at San Jose Mercury News, Electric Minds, a couple other places, you know, panix.com, Cafe Los Negroes. I don’t know if I was on Net Noir. The Usenet forum for soc.culture.african.american, in the early 90s and Xerox Black Network in the 80s. So I was a pioneer in those spaces. And I said, hey, you can use computers to, you know, do computer mediated communications. And it’s an awesome thing. Now I can figure out what all those other people in the liberal arts majors were talking about, because now I’m talking. A writer writes and then I write and arguably I become a more successful writer in English than writer in code. But writing in code pays a lot more money.

So it’s difficult to have that engineering thing-person rather than people-person and engaging the public sphere and then also catching the nuance and not giving that nuance so much credibility. And that’s the thing I think that’s different is that I’m what you would probably call a low maintenance critic. And I’m not trying to, you know, if I was a film critic, obviously I would like Kurosawa, but I would not do a frame by frame analysis of his camera angles and stuff like that. I know a good movie when I see one. And I think in American politics, in American life and American culture, we get way too far into the weeds because there is this elite who have had years and years of training and yet, you know, they fall to this level of popularity or populist rhetoric that seems to be irresponsible. And I’m one of those people that thinks, you know, too many people go to college and not enough people do their own shopping and become unhealthy because of that. So is it any wonderful that when Amazon goes down for half a day, people say, oh, the world, the sky is falling. It’s not. Your luxuries are falling, that’s all. So anyway, I think that’s the end of my rant.