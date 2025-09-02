Human Race Man

Human Race Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
4d

I also ask, "Are Women and girls still oppressed?" No and no, at least in the USA. I have whiplash from watching the changes over my soon-to-be 65 years. Opportunity abounds for those who develop their gifts. That doesn't mean there won't be people who don't like you for various reasons, including skin color or sex, but the odds of a racist or sexist moron being able to derail someone are very slim.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael David Cobb Bowen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture