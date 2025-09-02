Only the oppressable kind.

Most black people I know are unoppressable. That’s because they’re strivers and survivors. You recognize them almost immediately. They’re just successful in life and they don’t have to take themselves so damned seriously.

Of course there are black Americans who are fragile and sensitive and sometimes even dainty. I know. I have some of them in my family, and some of the people I used to hang around are like that too. They often take cues from the media and will find something bad that happened to some successful black person - as if black people are supposed to be magically immune from tragedy. Tragic things happen. I get it. For example. I knew a man back in the 80s who was a senior manager at Xerox. He had been an All-America lacrosse star at Ohio State. He ran strategy for one of the business divisions, but one year before I met him he got in a huge car wreck. His speech was a slurred and half his face was messed up as if he had a stroke. But you could tell that he was sharp as a tack, yet you could also tell that some basic things were difficult. Sometimes he would freeze in the middle of a sentence. Nevertheless he was very calm and self-possessed. You could tell he was in control of his life, but he simply couldn’t speak quickly.

Twenty years later I found him - he became a success in real-estate. Nowhere near as intellectually taxing as strategy for a high tech firm and definitely slower paced. But he was not the kind of person you could put down. A car wreck that would have ruined another person just deflected him.

The overwhelming majority of Americans never get to meet All American kinds of successful people in their regular lives. And really once you have and you get to see what it’s like to be around them and get their confidence - there’s really no reason you should make certain excuses for yourself. But I understand if you’ve never met that kind of black American, you might not believe they exist in significant numbers. But it’s just like seeing a yellow Porsche and somebody tells you it’s a 911 GT3 RS. Suddenly you start to recognize other Porsches like it, and then you know. Soon you find out where the people who have them hang out. Then somebody asks you is it true that the Porsche 924 was a shitty Volkswagen? Yes you have to admit its true. It’s also true that they were going to stop making rear-engine 911s because of the 924. Or that when they started making water-cooled cars everybody hated them.

What I’m saying is that it’s stupid to focus your attention on the mediocre and the dysfunctional. Once you know world-travelled, brilliant Americans, you just hang around them and people like them. Yes, people will always be poor, stupid, backwards and oppressed.

If the poor and oppressed knew how to work the system, they wouldn’t be poor or oppressed.

You can’t tell me that black Americans haven’t figured out how to work the system.

Don’t you recognize this man?