The Math of the Violent Few

In 1995, a writer who went by mbowen sat down and did what most political commentators refuse to do: arithmetic. His target was Pat Buchanan’s race-baiting crime statistics, but his deeper point was universal. When you actually run the numbers, violent criminals of any color are a vanishingly small fraction of the American population. Three decades later, with updated FBI data, the math is even more decisive.

The Numbers

The United States has roughly 340 million residents. In 2024, the FBI recorded an estimated 1,221,345 violent crime offenses — murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault combined. That yields a rate of 359.1 per 100,000, the lowest since at least 2014 and part of a steep decline from the 2020 pandemic spike.

What does 1.2 million offenses against 340 million people actually mean? Each incident represents about 0.36% of the population. But offenses are not offenders — many crimes involve repeat perpetrators, and many are committed by co-offenders counted once per incident. The FBI reported approximately 419,000 arrests for violent crime in 2024. Even if every arrest were a unique individual, that is 0.12% of the population — roughly one person in 800.

Murder, the Sharpest Test

Murder is the crime least subject to underreporting. In 2024, there were 16,935 murders nationwide — a 14.9% drop from the prior year and a rate of 5.0 per 100,000. That means the odds of any given American committing a murder in a given year are approximately 16,935 / 340,000,000 = 0.005%, or 1 in 20,000. Your chance of being a victim is comparably small: about 1 in 20,000 per year.

Incarceration in Context

The total incarcerated population — federal prisons, state prisons, and local jails — stands at roughly 1.9 million. That is 0.56% of the population. Include everyone on probation or parole and the figure reaches about 5 million, or 1.5%. This means 98.5% of all Americans are not under any form of criminal justice supervision at all.

The Fallacy of Group Blame

This is where the original essay’s logic cuts deepest. When a politician presents crime statistics sorted by race, religion, or national origin, the implicit argument is that the group is dangerous. But no demographic group in America has a violent crime participation rate that rises above single digits even under the least charitable assumptions. The overwhelming majority of every group — white, Black, Hispanic, Asian, immigrant, native-born — will never commit a violent crime. Exposed to the actual arithmetic, group-blame arguments collapse into what they always were: the substitution of fear for thought.

The math is not complicated. It never was. America’s violent crime problem is real but concentrated in a tiny, tiny sliver of the population. Any political argument that smears an entire demographic with the actions of that sliver is not analysis — it is propaganda. Do the math yourself and you will see exactly what mbowen saw in 1995: the numbers do not support the fear.

Sources: FBI Uniform Crime Report 2024; Bureau of Justice Statistics; Prison Policy Initiative, “Mass Incarceration: The Whole Pie 2025.”