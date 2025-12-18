Human Race Man

Human Race Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
8d

Your reframing of affirmative action as "racial discrimination for the purposes of inclusion" captures the core tension that statistical analyses like Cremieux's make unavoidable. The point about existing anti-discrimination law is crucial—if we already have legal protections against exclusion, then affirmative action becomes not a corrective but a preferential mechanism. The distinction you draw between your California experience and Southern black Americans highlights how crude racial categories fail to capture actual cultural and economic differences, making "inclusion" metrics fundamentally arbitrary. When credentials lose their signaling value through differential admission thresholds, we end up with a system that simultaneously devalues the achievements it's meant to facilitate while doing little to address actual discrimination in enforcement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael David Cobb Bowen
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael David Cobb Bowen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture