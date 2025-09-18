Human Race Man

Human Race Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raj Batra's avatar
Raj Batra
4d

Much agreement, and clearly, as someone who co-opted the culture of Black America without having gone through its historical struggles while growing up as a new immigrant in a black neighborhood in a south east suburb of Cleveland, I don’t have the bandwidth for truly understanding multi-generational struggle.

What I have surmised over the last 50 years is that America is the land of opportunity if one strikes out on their own. Whether as a criminal, an “entrepreneur”, or one with moxie and immense luck, there’s no better place in the world to go from rags to riches than in America.

But, also in America, if one starts off at the lower rungs of the socioeconomic ladder, there’s no harder place in the world to rise to one’s station that their talent should enable them to be successful than in America.

America, for those who follow moral and ethical values, seems to be the only place in the world where following those rules earnestly is a disadvantage to earning success.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
6d

I've been waiting for decades to see the republicans to "affirmatively" make the case to black Americans (and women) that the conservative side supports their self-interest. Telling people they're "on the plantation" and/or appearing to attack women's self-determination is not how to win over voters and why I was independent until a few years back. It was always curious because in many ways it seemed to me that blacks tended to be more conservative. Unfortunately, there will always be some Ann Coulters and Dinesh D'Souzas for those who are titillated by their rhetoric. The 2 battling "race sides" will always and everywhere categorize according to skin color. It consumes their every neuron, and they can't help themselves. Look no further than Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, Daniel Penny, Philando Castille, St. George Floyd, George Zimmerman, etc. The race siders both made 2 columns, and predictably both listed by skin color. My chess pieces didn't match their chess pieces since I went by actions. One of the writers (Jenny Holland) I follow on Substack has occasional online meetups with paid subscribers to exchange ideas. There's much to discuss (as shown in your links) and doing it through comments is a bit tedious for such a big subject.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael David Cobb Bowen
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael David Cobb Bowen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture