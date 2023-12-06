Human Race?

Race is a 16th century concept. Why should you be trapped in a racial identity based on the stereotypes of people who didn’t even understand blood types, much less molecules, evolution or psychology. Yet many of us are still trapped into the ever-present ideologies and dogmas that are destructive of individual peace of mind, free speech and the truth of biology based on essentially skin color.

It’s time to deracinate yourself. It’s time to stop racializing people and ideas. It’s time to think your way out of that racial box, and be free. This publication will give you the box cutters.

